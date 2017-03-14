Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Former onscreen vampires Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have reportedly welcomed their first (human) child into the world. According to E! News, Reed gave birth to a baby girl, named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, on July 25.

The couple announced their pregnancy in May with a super-sweet Instagram photo of Somerhalder kissing Reed's baby bump. "Hi Little One," Reed captioned the photo. "I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."

In a separate Instagram post, Somerhalder called the pregnancy an "exciting" next chapter for him and his lovely wife, who tied the knot in April 2015. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast... because that’s what they do, they grow so fast."

The new parents have yet to share any photos of baby Bodhi, but given her gene pool, we know she's cute as a button. (Not to mention, she has excellent taste in music.) Here's hoping they're enjoying some quiet time as a family.