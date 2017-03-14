Fifth Harmony Channel Their Devilish Side On New Song ‘Angel’

Getty Images

On “Down,” the first single from their forthcoming self-titled album, the ladies of Fifth Harmony promised that they’ll keep loving you if you hold them down. But what happens if you don’t meet their demands? We find out on the group’s brand new single, “Angel.”

“Who said I was an angel?” they ask repeatedly on the chorus. It’s more of a rhetorical question, though, with the girls further warning that they have no problem shrugging off a fuckboy if need be. With its trap-lite production, “Angel” is way less poppier than “Down,” providing a harder backdrop for their brassiness. “When you look at me, what do you see?” they ask, following up with this killer line: “Open your eyes, I’m more brilliant than you’ll ever be.” 💅🏾

<p>width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency=“true”>

“Angel” is the second single off Fifth Harmony, the group’s first album as a foursome. It arrives on August 25, just two days before they take the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Will they grace the VMAs with the first live performance of “Angel”? Tune in on August 27 to find out!