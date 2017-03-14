'Oh, We Have To Do That Now?': These Couples Are About To Get Undressed

Later, clothing.
In a sneak peek of MTV's brand-new series Undressed, two couples are instructed to shed their garments -- mere moments after meeting. And understandably, this prompts some interesting reactions.
"Usually I would have a conversation with the person before this happens but not the conversation while it's happening," Jake reveals in the video above.
And what's his date's take?
"Undressing a stranger is awkward at first, but if you're doing it with the right person, I think you can start to laugh," she states.
