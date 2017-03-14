Britney Spears's Vegas Show Took A Scary Turn When A Fan Rushed Her Stage

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Britney Spears was thrilled to return to Las Vegas and get back on her Britney: Piece of Me schedule after a few weeks off, but her plans for a typical show hit a serious snag when a fan crossed a line and derailed the performance in a dangerous way.

Spears was just wrapping "Crazy" on August 9 when a yet-to-be-identified individual bypassed security and theater personnel and made his way onto the stage, TMZ reports.

After concluding the number and turning her attention to the crowd, Spears realized that half of her dance crew was either facing the back of the stage or apprehending the crasher as her security detail joined her on the lip of the stage. Confused, she asks them what's going on, and is clearly terrified when she asks her guard if the man had a gun.

The crasher was bounced from Planet Hollywood's AXIS Theater, but not before he was dragged offstage by security. Britney's dancers are incredible performers, to be sure — but it turns out they can be heroes, too.