'Dare to Live' will follow famous musicians as they go on adventures with Rory Kramer

The Chainsmokers And Shawn Mendes Are About To Pull A Ferris Bueller (Only Way Wilder)

You only live once (YOLO) -- and Rory Kramer wants to ensure that his pals are relishing each and every moment.

In MTV's brand-new music-infused docuseries Dare to Live (debuting on August 29), the charismatic world renowned videographer travels the world with musicians to film their biggest performances (from festivals to concerts and music videos). But that's not all: Rory helps them take an outrageous, thrill-seeking adventure, tailored to get each artist out of their comfort zone. Ferris Bueller, your "day off" pales in comparison.

"We're all going to die one day, but today, we dare to live," Rory says in the video above.

So who is along for this unique ride? The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Iggy Azalea and many more.

Get your first look at what's to come on Dare to Live, premiering on Tuesday, August 29 at 11/10c immediately following The Challenge XXX!