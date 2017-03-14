Zedd Opens Up About How Dating Selena Gomez Changed His Life

Kevin Mazur / Jeffrey Mayer

'I kind of knew what I was getting myself into ...'

And to think, Zeddlena was just a rumor, once upon a time.

Selena Gomez has been dispensing some dating advice of her own lately, but in a new Billboard cover story, it turns out that Zedd — super-producer and collaborator-of-choice for Kesha, Liam Payne, and pretty much any given pop hitmaker out there — has a few things to say about dating her.

The collaborators sparked the rumor mill thanks to some flirty vibes via social media following their 2015 single, "I Want You To Know," which encouraged a glaring spotlight that the rising producer hadn't quite experienced at that point on his ascent to fame. (Noticeably, Gomez is absent from the long list of talent — including Kesha, Payne, Jared Leto, and Imagine Dragons's Dan Reynolds — that all sing his praises in the paragraphs of this story.)

"Reporters were calling my parents," he told Billboard. "People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into ... She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

Getting upset about hackers harassing your friends for the sake of dating gossip? Can't really blame the guy.