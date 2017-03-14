Kesha Shares The Intimate, Painfully Honest Letter She Wrote To Herself

Angela Weiss/Getty

If Kesha could go back in time, she'd have some words for her teenage self, who dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles with three things: her grandpa's car, a demo tape, and a dream. Her music career took off in 2009 with "TiK ToK," but fame and fortune came with a dark side. On Thursday's (August 10) episode of CBS This Morning, Kesha revisited those early Hollywood days for the show's "Note to Self" series.

"The bad news is, you nearly killed yourself on the road to success," Kesha wrote in her painfully honest letter to her 18-year-old self. "Fueled by fear of failure, crippling anxiety and insecurity, you'll become severely bulimic and anorexic. And the worse your disease gets, the more praise you will get from some people in your industry, and this will really, really mess with your head."

In the full video here, Kesha reads this letter aloud during a montage of baby photos and music videos. At the end of the clip, you can hear a snippet of her emotional new song "Rainbow," which she named her long-awaited third album after. Rainbow finally arrives Friday (August 11) amid her ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

"That bad-girl, I-don't-give-a-shit attitude, it'll work for a while," Kesha continued, referencing the time she stylized her name as Ke$ha. "And you will get a dollar sign tattooed on your hand that will last for forever, probably. But the truth is, you don't need to put on an act. You can just be Kesha Rose Sebert, and guess what? Apparently that's good enough. People will listen to your music and come to your shows as long as the art is honest and good, and you're just being yourself."