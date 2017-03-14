Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Had A Very Speidi Babymoon

Heidi Montag's Instagram

Soon enough, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt will have a mini Speidi to call their own (October 19, start the countdown!). So before the MTV lad makes his grand debut, the soon-to-be parents jetted out of The Hills California for a romantic getaway in Hawaii. Aloha, Speidi!

"Babymoon!" the glowing mama captioned the Instagram image above, which finds Heidi proudly showing off her burgeoning belly in a pink bikini (designed by fellow Hills alum Audrina Patridge) while resting on her hubby (in a plank position). Nothing like a playful photoshoot featuring the unique lovebirds. Now we can't wait to see the official unveiling of Baby Spencer Pratt.

Stay with MTV News as we anxiously await the arrival of Speidi's spawn -- and because it's TBT, relive the couple's wedding day in the old-school Hills clip below!