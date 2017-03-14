Will Tyrion Betray Daenerys To Pay His Debt To Jaime? And 6 More Game Of Thrones Questions

Does Jaime Lannister survive?

The last time we saw the Kingslayer he was sinking to the bottom of a river in heavy armor after nearly being scorched to death by Drogon, but that doesn’t mean he's permanently out of the game. Of course not. Long gone are the days when major characters would actually die on this show. (RIP Robb Stark.) That doesn’t mean Jaime is going to make it to the end of Game of Thrones' final season — he’s 100 percent going to die before then — but his story isn’t over yet. He has more to do. He’s the most complex character in Westeros (just ask the theoretical High Septon), and there’s just no way Benioff and Weiss would kill him off without giving him one final scene with his brother, Tyrion. (OK. And Cersei, who he's definitely maybe going to kill.)

That being said, Jaime going out after attempting to kill Daenerys Targaryen — the daughter of the Mad King, who he did kill to save the people of King’s Landing from a fiery death — does seem like something George R.R. Martin would do.