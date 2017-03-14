Kendrick Lamar's Performing At The 2017 VMAs

As if the first wave of VMA performers wasn’t thrilling enough, we’ve added another superstar to the lineup: Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar, who leads the field of nominees with eight nods, will perform at the star-studded event along with Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and the show’s host, Katy Perry. The DAMN. rapper is nominated for some of the evening’s most coveted prizes, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.”

Lamar’s can’t-miss performance at the August 27 show will mark just his second VMA appearance. In case you forgot, he previously performed alongside 2 Chainz, Miley Cyrus, and Robin Thicke during that opening number at the 2013 VMAs in Brooklyn. He’s clearly come so far.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees here and get voting now!