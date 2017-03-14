Camila Cabello Is Channeling Britney Spears For Your Fave '90s Brand

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello is completely booked solid between the impending drop of her first solo album and her first solo tour, but she's still making time for her non-musical pursuits as a fashion figure on the rise.

She's the face of Guess, sure, but she's also lending her likeness to a sneaker brand that'll have you longing for the days of deLiA*s catalogues and butterfly clips.

Skechers — makers of light-up skate shoes and the stuff of '90s back to school shopping dreams — has tapped Cabello to rock their Hi Lites.

Cabello is the latest celebrity to lace up with Skechers, and she follows in the footsteps of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera — who starred in Skechers campaigns at the at the top of their teen games — and Kim Kardashian (remember that Super Bowl spot?).

She's in great company, to say the least, and if the [pop star-favored] shoe fits, wear it.