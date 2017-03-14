Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello Is Channeling Britney Spears For Your Fave '90s Brand

Lace 'em up, CC

Camila Cabello is completely booked solid between the impending drop of her first solo album and her first solo tour, but she's still making time for her non-musical pursuits as a fashion figure on the rise.

She's the face of Guess, sure, but she's also lending her likeness to a sneaker brand that'll have you longing for the days of deLiA*s catalogues and butterfly clips.

Skechers — makers of light-up skate shoes and the stuff of '90s back to school shopping dreams — has tapped Cabello to rock their Hi Lites.

Cabello is the latest celebrity to lace up with Skechers, and she follows in the footsteps of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera — who starred in Skechers campaigns at the at the top of their teen games — and Kim Kardashian (remember that Super Bowl spot?).

She's in great company, to say the least, and if the [pop star-favored] shoe fits, wear it.