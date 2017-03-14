The 'Real World: Go Big or Go Home' alum made waves in The Presidio

Does Ammo Have The Firepower To Be a True Challenge Contender?

Can Ammo, a Challenge newbie, bring some firepower to the show's 30th installment? So far, he's given convincing evidence he’s here to stay.

On this week's episode, the Real World: Go Big or Go Home alum made waves at the bar, where he wore a see-through dress and earned the distinction of “fiercest mother-effer I know” from Tori. Still, Ammo didn’t want to be pegged as one-dimensional and insisted he had more to offer in the game than being a requisite queer stereotype.

“I recognize that I’m a rookie and people are always going to underestimate me,” he said. “And I’m okay with that, because it gives me a million and one opportunities to impress people.”

And after Ammo’s team lost “Battle Royale,” he got precisely that.

While the game’s winners considered voting Tony into the looming elimination round to hold him accountable for a drunken freak-out, they ultimately landed on Ammo instead, a choice that Jemmye saw as cowardly and the easy way out.

“This house is full of bitch boys who don’t want to make grown-man decisions,” she said.

But Ammo, who prided himself in “looking confident,” was up to the task.

In The Presidio, Nelson drew the double-cross, and out of respect to Ammo, nominated Tony into the elimination round — Ammo’s choice opponent. And as soon as “The Great Escape” started — a cross between a rock climbing wall and the game of Perfection — Ammo showed he had some grit.

“The most important things in life are believing in yourself, loving the people around you and always giving things a shot,” Ammo said as he continued to scale the wall.

And Ammo’s shot paid off. After a final push toward the top of his side of the climbing wall, he tipped over a tin full of mud onto Tony’ head, signaling his win.

“I thought about all the times I got picked last in gym class, and I just kept telling myself, ‘You can do anything,’” he said. “People are always gonna assume you can’t do what they can do because you’re different. But being different is the best thing you can f-cking be.”

What do you think — does Ammo have what it takes to be a real contender on Challenge XXX, or was his victory over Tony a fluke? Share your thoughts, and see how Ammo progresses when the show returns Tuesday night at 9/8c!