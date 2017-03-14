This Is How Much Money The Chainsmokers Made In The Last Year

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV

The Chainsmokers had themselves a year in 2016. By the time "Closer," their smash collaboration with Halsey, finally left the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100, it had reigned for 12 weeks. Of course, at that point, the electronic duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall had grabbed headlines for some less than stellar reasons: saying that Lady Gaga's "Perfect Illusion" "sucks" in Rolling Stone and cultivating a relentless party-bro image in a notorious Billboard cover story.

That's all to say that their 2016 was a wild ride, and that wildness more or less settled down in 2017. And all the while, the pair was raking in some serious cash — so much so, in fact, that they've come in at the number-three spot on Forbes' Electronic Cash Kings list, the yearly ranking of top-paid DJs in the world, behind Calvin Harris and Tiësto.

So how much money did the Chainsmokers actually make between June 2016 and June 2017? That'd be a cool $38 million — a staggering figure made even more staggering by the fact that they didn't even appear on last year's list. It's also notable here that Harris, who has topped this list for the past five years, made a whopping $48.5 million in the same time period.

These rankings are always illuminating, and it's worth keeping in mind that the Chainsmokers are up for two VMAs for "Closer" — the song they performed at last year's show — including Best Collaboration and Best Editing. Tune in on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see if they nab 'em.