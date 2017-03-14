Robert Pattinson Basically Willed His Next Huge Film Role Into Existence

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The last Twilight film came out five years ago, but the crazy crush of attention, the prying questions of the press about his private life, and the insane antics of the paparazzi have permanently affected Robert Pattinson's approach when it comes to interviews.

This is why his new (and extremely entertaining) GQ cover story doesn't go super deep on any personal topic — no Kristen Stewart breakup; no details about his relationship with FKA Twigs, really. He doesn't care if the public never fully gets what's going on with him, even if he has a movie to promote, because he's been over other people assuming things about the life he lives and the art he makes for awhile now.

"I want to be misunderstood," he told GQ. "People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they’re constantly creating who they think you are. If you do something that contradicts that, or if you do something which goes out of that box, then you can look like a liar or something like that."

He doesn't sound like a liar, at all, when it comes to talking about Good Time, the gritty crime thriller set in New York City that has Pattinson playing a protective older brother after his sibling is involved in an ill-fated feist, and how committed he is to the project.

The film is directed by brothers Ben and Josh Safdie, and Pattinson loved a single frame from one of their movies so much that he wrote them a note, told them he was a huge fan of their work, and asked to be a part of their next project. Once production got underway, Pattinson threw himself so completely into the part that to hear him speak of it is to think of an obsessed lover describing an all-consuming relationship. (Not unlike that whole Edward/Bella thing, but, hey. Twilight was a long time ago, and he's clearly trying to distance himself from that period of his life — and considering the stress it caused, it's quite easy to see why.)

"When I find someone who I have an instinct about," Pattinson says, "who’s going to just push forward, I find it quite easy to completely give myself to that person. And I can commit so wholeheartedly because I think it’s so stressful being in a thing where you’re just constantly second-guessing everything all the time."

Good Time sees its release on August 17, so if you want to see the film that Pattinson "gave himself" too, get on over to the theater.