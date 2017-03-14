Fifth Harmony Unveil Their Short And Sweet New Album Tracklist

Jemal Countess/Getty

Harmonizers, prepare your ears for nine brand-spankin'-new songs from Fifth Harmony. On Tuesday night (August 8), they finally revealed the tracklist for their upcoming self-titled album, due out August 25. It'll be their first LP without Camila Cabello, who left the group last December, but the trippy album cover art works perfectly for a foursome.

As for the new music, you've already heard "Down," the lead single featuring Gucci Mane. Soon you'll have new favorites, like "Sauced Up" and "Messy."

Ten tracks may not seem like a lot, so if that's not enough 5H for you, I have some good news: They're taking the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards two days after dropping Fifth Harmony! They also snagged two VMA nominations for "Down," including Best Pop and Best Choreography. Vote for your girls here, and be sure to tune in for the big night Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.