Kesha Revealed Her Inner 'Nasty Woman' In Emotional New Performance

Kesha is finally back. Her long-awaited third album drops this Friday (August 11), nearly five years after her last LP. Given the legal turmoil that led up to Rainbow's release, you can expect the songs to be especially meaningful.

"I think this record has quite literally saved my life," Kesha told Robin Roberts Wednesday morning (August 9) on Good Morning America, where she performed two songs off Rainbow, "Praying" and "Woman." Of course, you can't exactly yell "I'm a motherfucking woman" on live television, so Kesha had to get creative with her censorship.

"I'm a nasty woman," she sang, turning Donald Trump's insult to Hillary Clinton into an empowering anthem. Watch it all go down in the clip below.

Her "Praying" performance was more stripped-down but equally moving. "This song, I just think, is really important," Kesha explained through tears. "Because it talks about me personally going through something very hard — lots of very hard things — making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes."

She dried her eyes before hitting the stage, but FYI, her sky-high vocals might give you the waterworks, too.

Make sure you buy an extra box of tissues before Rainbow drops on Friday.