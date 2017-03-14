Lil Wayne Dives Into House Music On New Song ‘Like A Man’

Getty Images

With his long-awaited album Tha Carter V still nowhere in sight, Lil Wayne is continuing to tide fans over with loose singles and features. On Tuesday (August 8), he dropped off the bouncy new track “Like a Man,” which finds him diving head-first into house music.

Wayne’s longtime producer Onhel supplies the tropical house beat, which gives Weezy an upbeat backdrop for some especially melodic bars. His flow hasn’t dulled a bit, and he throws in plenty of puns and pop culture references with lines like “Lil Tunechi off the wall like Spider-Man” and “all my haters play your role, Gladiator, Russell Crowe.” All in all, it’s a much-appreciated sign of life from Wayne.

Though Lil Wayne hasn’t released a proper album since Collegrove, a 2016 collaboration with 2 Chainz, he’s been a constant presence elsewhere. This year alone, he’s supplied verses on DJ Khaled’s smash hit “I’m the One,” Ty Dolla $ign’s “Love U Better,” Gucci Mane’s “Both” remix, and Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds” and “Changed It.” Here’s hoping we hear even more from him — maybe even in album form?! — before the year’s up.