This Is How Diplo Tried (And Failed) To Impress Rihanna

Getty

Diplo is learning that you can't always get what you want. In his case, he wants to work with Rihanna. I mean, who doesn't? But the Anti singer is hard to please.

"I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She's like the one artist that we can't ever get," Diplo revealed in a recent interview with GQ, speaking about the electronic trio made up of him and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. Diplo's played his songs for RiRi in the past, but so far, nothing's clicked.

"I think before we're all done, she'll be on a song of ours. Hopefully," he said. "But if not, I don't really care. I played her 'Lean On.' She was like, I don't do house music. I face-palmed so hard on that one."

"Lean On," the group's collab with DJ Snake and MØ, went on to rack up over one billion — yes, billion — streams on Spotify. So yeah, Diplo was onto something. But if Rihanna isn't feeling the vibes, it's a hard pass.

"Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited," Diplo continued. "The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high. Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, yo, G, I'm leaving unless you let me play her a song. So I played her a song. And she was like, this sounds like a reggae song at an airport. [laughs] I was like, I'm gonna go kill myself."

Maybe next time, he should bring puppies with him like he had in Charli XCX's "Boys" video. Who could resist this level of adorableness?