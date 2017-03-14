Drake Squashed A Long-Running Beef With One Performance Of 'Controlla'

AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP/Getty Images

OVO Fest is an annual holiday for Drake fans. The yearly Toronto festival, now in its eighth year, has in the past brought us Great Moments in Drizzy History like Drake essentially ending the 2015 Meek Mill beef with a flood of memes (at Meek's expense), and last year, when he brought out Rihanna for a sultry, romantic performance of "Too Good."

This year's fest brought its own memorable visuals, perhaps most notably Drake's entire stage backdrop: a colorful 3-D replica of the city's famed CN Tower (which he famously perched atop on the Views cover).

What he did in front of that scenery, too, was memorable. Fellow Toronto Tory Lanez took the stage with Drake for an inspired collaborative rendition of "Controlla," a song Lanez remixed last summer. This partnership comes after an extended beef between the pair involving ownership of their shared city, including Drake taking a shot at Lanez on the Summer Sixteen Tour for that very "Controlla" remix.

He addressed it from the stage at OVO Fest: "This guy right here, we had problems with each other and we hadn't even met each other. I met the man and he's a great guy!" Check out their joint performance below.

The 2017 OVO Fest also featured appearances from Migos, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana, Cardi B, Playboi Carti, PartyNextDoor, and more. Oh yeah, and an announcement that Drake's working on a brand new album — in Toronto, of course. 'Til next year.