This Teen's Masquerade Party Featured An Important Message About Acceptance

At his 'Super Sweet' bash, Trey prompted his guests to 'reveal who they truly are'

A masquerade bash is the perfect way to be someone else for an evening -- but during tonight's brand-new My Super Sweet 16, guest of honor Trey used the party theme as a means to promote an important message about accepting others (as well as yourself).

"Growing up wasn't so easy for me," the teen explained. "There was a persona that guys had to play, and I could never be that."

After Trey realized he's gay, it took the New Jersey native a while to realize it was okay to be himself. And with his milestone bday approaching, the theater enthusiast wanted to use his special evening as a way to help guests be their authentic selves as well.

"I want them to take their masks off because they're done hiding behind something else," Trey told his mom Vickie about how he wanted his special evening to unfold. "I think it would be really nice to have that moment of freedom."

Yes, there were a couple of major stress incidents along the way -- worrying about a dance routine, anxiety about wardrobe properly fitting and the car *almost* running out of gas, to name a few incidents. But in the end, the bash was tremendous -- and eventually, it was time for Trey to tell his guests about his grand idea.

"This is an important part of the night because in traditional masquerades, at the end of the night, they all take off their masks," he explained. "They do that so they can reveal who they truly are." With that, the attendees counted down -- and Trey removed his glitzy coverup.

"It's hard to be able to take that mask off when you're not sure if your family or close friends will accept you, no matter what it means to be accepted," he said. "So I feel like I'm truly blessed to have so much support in my life."

