Here's Your Chance To Own A Piece Of Challenge History

The Challenge is commemorating a milestone season (the big 3-0) by giving back and remembering an unforgettable competitor from the long-running series.

MTV has partnered with eBay for Charity to give Challenge loyalists an opportunity to obtain a piece of small screen history with some coveted merchandise from the program. Some items up for grabs: autographed Challenge XXX jerseys, the skull jar from Rivals 3, flags from various seasons and much more.

All profits will be donated in Diem Brown's name and go to Bright Pink, a non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of ovarian and breast cancer in young women. Brown, who made her Challenge debut back in 2006 on Fresh Meat and courageously battled ovarian cancer for nearly ten years, died in 2014 at the age of 34. During Invasion of the Champions, the cast fondly remembered the iconic competitor on the second anniversary of her death.

To bid on auction items, head to eBay.com/TheChallenge tonight at 9p -- and don't miss a brand-new episode of Challenge XXX at 9/8c.