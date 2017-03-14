Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Kailyn Lowry now has three sons to call her own -- and the Teen Mom 2 cast member (who gave birth this past weekend to a healthy munchkin) got some sweet tweets from her MTV cohorts (Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus) after she officially revealed that she is a "mother of boys":

In addition, Teen Mom OG cast members Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout wrote congratulatory messages:

And how is Kail doing two days post delivery? The Delaware resident offered a quick update about her newborn:

Post your nice words for Kail's family and some moniker suggestions in the comments, and watch her story every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c!