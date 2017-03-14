Beyoncé Brought Blue Ivy To See Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. Tour

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

They jumped around to 'Alright,' and Kelly Rowland was there too

Shortly after Jay-Z's latest album, 4:44, dropped in late June, a few of its bonus tracks surfaced online, including one called "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" that opened with — as you might expect — Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy making what sounds a lot like her rap debut. We haven't heard any more bars from the five-year-old since, but according to some fan-shot Instagram videos, she was getting the education of a lifetime at Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. tour stop in Los Angeles over the weekend.

And the best part? Her show date was her mom, Beyoncé, who helped Blue go absolutely nuts in her seat during a rousing performance of "Alright."

The pair was joined by Kelly Rowland, Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmate, who could be seen standing next to them as Kendrick delivered the chorus to "Humble."

Beyoncé and Kendrick collaborated in 2016 on "Freedom," a surging, propulsive track near the end of Bey's opus Lemonade. Given Kendrick's habit of welcoming guests to the stage on this tour, it's a bummer he didn't extend an invite to Beyoncé.

But then again, she's fucking Beyoncé. She makes the rules.