Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Separation: 'We Tried Hard For A Long Time'

Just in: Love is still dead. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage. The couple released joint statements on social media.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris wrote in a text message posted on Twitter on Sunday night (August 6). Both Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, asked for privacy at this time for the sake of their young son, Jack, who turns five later this month.

The couple met on the set of the comedy Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. Faris has since said she fell for Pratt after discovering they both shared a passion for collecting dead bugs. They were married in 2009, just a few short years before Pratt would become one of the biggest and most bankable movie stars in Hollywood.

Although Pratt and Faris often gushed about their love in public — Pratt called his wife his personal hero in his 2016 acceptance speech at the MTV Movie Awards — reports suggest that privately Pratt and Faris were struggling. Faris felt "unhappy" being separated from Pratt for months on end while he was filming, reports People.

"I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would," she told actress Isla Fisher on an episode of her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," last December.

Whatever the reason for the split, we're happy that Pratt and Faris are taking time for themselves and their No. 1 priority, Jack.