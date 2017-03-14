Sony Pictures Entertainment

Detroit Gets Scared Off By The Dark Tower At The Box Office

Between the supernatural battles of The Dark Tower and the brutal blows of Detroit, the movies saw a ton of gnarly, bloody action this weekend — and Idris Elba and his lethal aim were the victors of this particular box office skirmish.

The big screen adaptation of Stephen King's Dark Tower series brought in $19.5 million for its debut weekend, trouncing Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit — which cleared $7.25 million — and just barely out-earning Dunkirk, as its third weekend in theaters raked in a $17.6 million sum.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, The Dark Tower came super close to beating a record for a Stephen King adaptation on the domestic gross front: 2007's 1408 is the current title-holder for the strongest opening performance of a King flick, with $20.6 million, which means that The Dark Tower fell shy of its goal by a mere $1.1 million.

The moral of the story: Never underestimate the power of an Elba stare-down, especially if it's aimed at a devilish Matthew McConaughey.