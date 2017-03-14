Ciara, Kelly Rowland, And More Were '50s Vintage Vixens At Serena Williams's Baby Shower

Jeff Vespa / Jackson Lee / Jason LaVeris

Consider this one gorgeous, star-studded sock-hop.

Serena Williams is getting ready to welcome her first child into the world, and her friends — including Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, and La La Anthony — celebrated her impending mommydom with a baby shower that makes a serious case for bringing back the poodle skirt.

The shower's theme was 1950s fun, as evident by the Grease-worthy looks rocked by Williams and her crew. The lady of the hour definitely gets extra points for her hairstyle with bangs straight out of a vintage copy of Vogue, and the saddle shoes are also right on point.

Game, set, match: Williams is just as committed to theme parties as she is the tennis court.