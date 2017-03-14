Emilia Clarke And Kit Harington Were Totally Weirded Out By Their First Game of Thrones Scene

HBO

Now that Dany and Jon Snow have met at Dragonstone and delivered the meeting fans have been dying to see for multiple seasons, Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are laughing off the surreal filming of the last episode, as it was just as much of a momentous occasion for them as it was for loyal viewers.

"Both of us were going, 'Ahhh what are you doing on my set!?'" Clarke told Entertainment Weekly about the intense Dragonstone summit.

Harington felt the same to the point where he had to brush up on what the hell was happening further South in Westeros. "We were both kind of freaking out," he added. "I asked Emilia what her dragons were called again."

Though Clarke and Harington have both played pivotal parts in the series since they started filming the show in 2009, this is the first time they've appeared onscreen together, and it's a unique situation as a result: They're constantly palling around at awards ceremonies and press events, but if you didn't follow the IRL lives of the GoT cast, it wouldn't be super far-fetched to think that Clarke and Harington could wrap the series without sharing a set once.

"Usually you start working on a movie and meet [a costar] for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time," Harington continued. "Here, you know somebody for seven years and you’ve watched their character on screen all that time. So it’s a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching ... I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don’t think I predicted it quite as quickly. But then again, you’ve got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside because he has to."

The strangest aspect of it all? Clarke — who rocks long, platinum locks on the show — had to deal with potentially being upstaged, given Harington's raven mane. "This is weird!" she said. "There’s another Hair in town, and I don’t like it!"