Jay-Z Remixes 'Friends' With Issa Rae, Hannibal Buress, Tiffany Haddish, And More

Jay-Z's 4:44 music video rollouts continue to wow, but this time, the next visual off his latest album is tapping tons of hilarious talent — and a twist on a familiar '90s fave, too.

For "Moonlight," Hov opted to favor a laugh track and rethink an episode of Friends, staying true to the feel of the original while replacing Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and company with Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rey Howery, and Lakeith Stanfield.

The new Friends don't just splash around in a fountain and awkwardly dance about in ill-fitting black-and-white ensembles as the original cast did in the opening sequence: They work in dialogue inspired by an episode from the show, hang out in Monica's purple-walled apartment, and the short wraps with Ross (Carmichael) and Rachel (Rae) getting cozy to the tune of the 4:44 track.

