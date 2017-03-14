Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd Are Back And ‘Reckless’ As Ever On Their New Song

It looks like SremmLife 3 season is approaching.

Rae Sremmurd have remained relatively quiet in the past year, save for a rowdy tour and the occasional guest feature, but that changed on Friday (August 4) with the release of “Perplexing Pegasus.” The single marks Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s first release since 2016’s SremmLife 2.

Frequent Rae Sremmurd collaborator Mike Will Made-It provides the booming beat, and Slim Jxmmi brings the energy with lines like “I’m in love with money, I’m in love with ballin.’” Swae Lee, meanwhile, hops on the catchy chorus, sing-rapping, “Jumped in the pegasus / All kinda reckless, the necklace / All kinda reckless, I flexed it.”

For the past few months, Rae Sremmurd have been hounded with rumors about solo projects, especially after Swae Lee’s contribution to French Montana’s hit “Unforgettable.” Songs like “Perplexing Pegasus,” though, remind us that this duo’s chemistry is still as unbeatable as ever. Let’s hope that SremmLife 3 album is coming soon.