Channing Tatum Wants Women To Feel Worshipped At Magic Mike Live

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Good news: Magic Mike Live — the stage show based on the two popular films following a group of dudes stripping their way to Floridian fame — has extended its Las Vegas run.

Better news: Channing Tatum, the star (and inspiration) of the original story and co-director of the Vegas live adaptation, is totally blunt about how this production is more than hot, naked men who can do things with their hips that defy the laws of physics. It's about appreciating the fine physique of these specimens in part, sure — but the women who come to see them are way more important than G-strings and body rolls.

"We just kind of did something that we thought was important, which was actually make it for women, and not for women to come and worship men," Tatum recently told People following the extension of Magic Mike Live. "To actually worship the women that are coming to the show and do something for them instead of just being like, it’s all about the dudes up there."

Tatum went on to say that Magic Mike Live "can be the right kind of dirty," and that the conversation it starts about sex is important because it stresses a connection above all else. "I want to just try to be like, 'Okay, men and women, let’s talk," he said. "Let’s actually have a conversation about sex — about just humor, about really talking and connecting on what we are getting, or what we are getting and what we’re not getting. Let’s not make it so taboo."

AGREED. So let's all go to Vegas and brush up on some Ginuwine, shall we?