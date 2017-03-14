DNCE And Nicki Minaj's 'Kissing Strangers' Gets A Bilingual Remix With Luis Fonsi

Prince Williams / Alexander Tamargo / Kevin Mazur

"Kissing Strangers" as a star-powered collab from the jump thanks to the magnetic vibe of DNCE and Nicki Minaj's joined forces, but it just got kicked up a notch thanks to the addition of the 2017's undeniable rising star, Luis Fonsi.

Fonsi — whose own single, "Despacito," became the song of the summer (and we'll bet it'll go down as the year's most memorable track, too) thanks to its Justin Bieber-featuring remix — lends his Spanish verses to the "Kissing Strangers" remix, making the single that much more of a necessary listen.

The major change-up between the original "Kissing Strangers" and the Fonsified version? Joe Jonas steps aside and hands the mic over to the Puerto Rican singer for the first few lines of the song, which is a great indication that he's as much a fan of "Despacito" as you are.

Listen to the remix above, and the original here.