Frank Ocean Stage Dived At Tyler, The Creator's Surprise Show With A$AP Rocky

Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator brought it back to his roots on Thursday night (August 3) when he performed an incredibly intimate surprise show at the Studio at Webster Hall in New York City. A surprise show usually means surprise guest appearances, and Tyler did not disappoint: T's old friend Frank Ocean decided to come out and perform with him, which marks his second New York performance in less than a week, after Panorama Festival.

In the beautiful moment with the two together onstage again, Frank seemed in his element, stage diving into the crowd like it was 2012 and Odd Future were at the height of popularity.

In addition to Frank, Tyler brought out new best bud A$AP Rocky to perform the lead single of his new album, "Who Dat Boy." In the aggressively passionate crowd, only the realest of real Tyler fans moshed and crowd surfed to no end.

At the end of the show, Tyler repaid his fans by throwing all types of Flower Boy merch into the crowd: shoes, hoodies, t-shirts, you name it. It was truly a perfect way for Tyler to kick off his first solo performance for his new album.