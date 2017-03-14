Watch Solange Fulfill Her Teenage Dream By Performing With Incubus

Getty Images

Solange’s love for Incubus — the alt-rock band you probably worshipped in middle school — goes deep. In an essay published for Teen Vogue in May, she described a distinct period in her youth as her “Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase,” citing her crush on the band’s lead singer. And last year, she reposted the video for her 2002 single “Feelin’ You,” pointing to the Incubus poster in the background and admitting that she “may or may not have written this song about Brandon Boyd.”

Fifteen years later, Solange is happily married to someone who is not Brandon Boyd. She did, however, get to live out her teenage fantasy by joining Incubus at their show in New Orleans last night (August 2). She hopped onstage for a performance of the band’s Morning View track “Aqueous Transmission,” beautifully harmonizing with her high school crush. Dreams do come true!

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below, and see a sweet Twitter exchange between Solange and Incubus’s Michael Einziger. #AqueaousTransmissionForever.