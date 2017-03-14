Camila Cabello’s Sexy New Songs Will Have You Saying ‘OMG’

Getty Images

Just when you thought the “song of the summer” race had come to a close, Camila Cabello has doubled down with not one, but two blazing new singles. Or, as she previously teased, a “summer double feature.”

“i wanted to put 2 summer songs out off my album in honor of me going on the #24kMagicWorldTour this summer….,” tweeted Cabello, who is hitting the road as Bruno Mars’s opening act this summer. “hope u love them.”

The first, “Havana,” is a sexy, Pharrell-produced number inspired by Cabello’s Cuban roots. “Half of my heart is in Havana,” she croons over a Latin beat, before Young Thug delivers a slinky, Auto-Tuned verse.

On the second release, “OMG,” Cabello turns up the heat with a hip-hop-heavy jam primed for the club. She sings about “causing trouble in L.A.,” and then — because it’s a pop song made in the year 2017 — Quavo shows up to add his magic touch.

“Havana” and “OMG” are set to appear on Cabello’s debut solo album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., which is due later this year. Hopefully these new late-summer jams should tide us over until then.