Catfish Special Will Examine Every Type Of Online Fraud

There are three main species of the living and breathing catfish: Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish. But on the MTV series that bears the same name as the water creature, the digital frauds encountered by Nev and Max come in several varieties.

"What Kind of Catfish Are You?" -- a special airing on September 6 -- will feature Nev breaking down the different types of online crooks who have made their presence known through the years. From the Cheaters and the Scammers to the Revenge Artists, Nev will count down some of the series' wildest tales.

Will your favorite fishy character make the list -- and who are you hoping will make an appearance? Don't miss this Catfish special on Wednesday at 10/9c!