Kesha's 'Hymn' Is An All-Inclusive Protest Anthem

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

By the time Kesha's Rainbow sees its release on August 11, we'll have a proper work of nonfiction to accompany it, as the singer continues to publish moving personal essays that partner with the singles off her forthcoming album.

Her latest comes via Mic, where she wrote about the inspiration for her new single, "Hymn," and how this "hymn for the hymnless" is a unifying force that speaks to everyone who feels like they're standing alone.

"I think there has never been a more important time for dreamers to be outspoken about their beliefs," she writes. "I was recalling times I’ve gone out into the streets over the last year to make known how I feel about certain issues when writing lines like, 'Go on, read about us in the news ... After all we’ve been through/ No, we won’t stand and salute ... If we die before we wake/ Who we are is no mistake/ This is just the way we’re made.'"

She goes on to say that "Hymn" is further rooted in the outpouring of activism we've seen in recent months, and the strength of those who raise their voices on behalf of causes they believe in.

"This song is dedicated to all the idealistic people around the world who refuse to turn their backs on progress, love and equality whenever they are challenged. It’s dedicated to the people who went out into the streets all over the world to protest against racism, hate and division of any kind. It’s also dedicated to anyone who feels like they are not understood by the world or respected for exactly who they are. It’s a hopeful song about all of these people — which I consider myself one of — and the power that we all have when we all come together."

