Listen Up! Selena Gomez Has Something To Say About Dating

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their relationship Instagram official six months ago, but Sel is delivering dating advice that's truly timeless. As InStyle's September cover star, she didn't shy away from questions about her first long-term, famous boyfriend since Justin Bieber. Instead, she shared what she's learned about love over the years.

"I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy," she told the magazine when asked about her current relationship. "It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure."

Sel's lesson didn't end there. "You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense," she continued. "I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

D'aww! As sweet as Gomez's message is, it's also seriously wise. A healthy relationship is about sharing your life with another person — not making THEM your life or changing yourself in the process. It's easier said than done, but it looks like Selena knows exactly what she's doing.