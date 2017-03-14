Patrick Wymore

Dopest Decade: MTV Is Traveling Back To The Nineties With New Game Show

MTV is traveling back to an unforgettable pop culture-filled decade -- think boy bands, tamagotchis and jelly shoes.

A brand-new competition series called 90's House is premiering on September 26 and will celebrate all things related to this era. Time to party like it's the 1990s 1999.

The premise of the nostalgia-infused program: Lance Bass and Christina Milian will host the game show, which will place 12 millennial housemates in a '90s-inspired house. The crib will be outfitted with the technology, catch phrases and fashion from that decade (that means unplugging from modern devices). Each episode will feature the cast facing elimination by competing in various '90s-themed challenges. What's at stake: $90K, a Mazda Miata and two VIP tickets on a '90s cruise!

Patrick Wymore

But that's not all: Bass and Milian will be joined by fan-favorite guest stars including Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, Michelle Williams, Joey Fatone, Marques Houston, Tyson Beckford, Salt N’ Pepa, Kid N’ Play, Bill Bellamy, Joey Lawrence, Kel Mitchell and Lori Beth. The past was such a blast.

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more 90's House details, and don't miss the series premiere on Tuesday, September 26 at 11/10c!