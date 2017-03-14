Selena Gomez Keeps Her Wizards Of Waverly Place Wand 'Somewhere Special'

Cindy Ord/Getty

When Wizards of Waverly Place ended in 2013, Selena Gomez walked away with one of Alex Russo's most prized possessions: her trusty wand, which she usually stashed inside her boot. In real life, Sel also has a special spot for it, but that's one secret she isn't spilling.

"I got to keep my wand when I was on my show," she recently told InStyle. "It's in a pretty little frame and I keep it somewhere special."

Clearly, this prop holds a lot of sentimental value for Sel.

Gomez also graces InStyle's cover this September, and she held nothing back in her interview. "I think it is really dysfunctional to be in this industry at a young age where you’re figuring out who you are," she said about growing up in the spotlight. "I don't recommend it."

From the outside, a lot has obviously changed since her Disney Channel days: new music, a new TV show, and a new boyfriend. But plenty has changed on the inside, too.

"Because of social media, because of all the pressure that girls have, it's so difficult," she said about feeling insecure as she gets older. "It's good to be connected, to see things, and to get a sense of what your friends are up to. But it also allows people to think they need to look or be a certain way. I remember when I had my Disney show, I was just running around and not caring and making kids laugh. I was all over the place. And now it feels more zoomed-in — you have ugly people trying to get negative things from you, and the energy makes you feel bad about yourself. You can’t help it. It's very hard to find out who you are during all that mess and pressure."

Over the years, Gomez has been very open about getting therapy and attending rehab to focus on her mental health. Her honesty proves there's no shame in asking for help when you need it.