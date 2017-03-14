Will Jo's 50/50 Custody Request Affect His Teen Mom 2 Relationship With Kailyn?

Kailyn recently called Jo her "best friend," and Isaac's parents have had a warm relationship in recent Teen Mom 2 years. However, there might be trouble on the horizon for the former high school couple.

"I finally talked to Kail about custody stuff, and it didn't go so well," Jo revealed to producer J.C. in this week's episode. "I have sample custody orders -- they just say that in Delaware, fathers are entitled to 50/50 custody. She just started raging and started crying," Jo continued about the non-televised interaction he had with his ex.

"She was like, 'I don't know what's up with you and Javi, trying to take my kids away from me,'" he added, while calling Kail "over-reactive" and "dramatic."

Jo detailed that he filed the paperwork with his lawyer, and now the plan is in motion to make a change to the seven-year-old's schedule. Later, Kail reflected on her interaction with Jo.

"I lost it," she told her friend Lindsay, explaining that he showed her mocked-up paperwork; she was eventually served with real documents two days later. "It's been going fine -- it came out of nowhere," Kail explained, while detailing that any time Jo has wanted to spend extra time with his son, she has obliged.

"I don't know if we're going to have a court date. I really don't want to give him 50/50," she confessed.

And when the duo saw each other at Isaac's soccer game, they didn't interact. It's a 180 from what viewers have seen between the two during recent seasons. So will Jo's decision to seek more mandated time with his son affect their bond in the long run? Keep up with Kailyn, Jo and their families every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c -- and don't miss a special brand-new episode tomorrow night at 9/8c!