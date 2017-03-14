Suge Knight Facing Indictment For Death Threats Against Straight Outta Compton Director

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Suge Knight, Death Row records founder and producer, for threatening the director of Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 biopic that details the '90s rise of NWA.

TMZ reports that court documents detail the criminal threats, which were aimed at director F. Gary Gray. Through text messages, Knight — who was reportedly unhappy with Gray's portrayal of him onscreen — "threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray."

Knight's indictment took place earlier this year, on February 7; his arraignment is scheduled for August 3. Knight's relationship with Straight Outta Compton is a troubled one, as he was arrested in January of 2015 on murder charges after he ran over, and killed, Terry Carter on the set of the film. Knight faces trial for those charges on January 8, 2018.