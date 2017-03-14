The Weeknd’s ‘Reminder’ Remix Comes With A Great Jaden Smith Reference

Getty Images

The Weeknd’s “Reminder” was already pure fire to begin with, complete with a stylish video stacked with cameos from Drake, YG, French Montana, and more. Now, the slow-burning Starboy standout has gotten another major upgrade with an official remix.

The new version comes beefed up with verses from two of rap’s flashiest figures: Young Thug and A$AP Rocky. Thugger opens the track by tracing the line from his humble beginnings (“I used to pray to hear my songs on the radio”) to his now-opulent lifestyle. Much of Weeknd’s original flow stays the same, and Rocky closes things out by referencing the time Jaden Smith cut his hair off and carried it around at the 2017 Met Gala. Because who could ever forget that?

The Weeknd’s “Reminder” recently earned him a coveted VMA nomination for Video of the Year. The Canadian superstar is up for an additional four awards, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominees here, and get voting.