Demi Lovato Teaches You Her Moves In Jax Jones’s ‘Instruction’ Video

YouTube

See her 'drop it down low and take it back high'

Oh, so you thought Demi Lovato’s summer video slayage was confined to “Sorry Not Sorry”? Nope, she’s back and fiercer than ever in the steamy video for “Instruction,” her collab with Jax Jones that’s worthy of 1,000 fire emojis.

Jones and his army of drummers set the carnival-like vibe, before Demi and her dance crew launch into a mesmerizing routine. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the pop star demonstrate some legit choreo, and suffice to say, she crushes it. Elsewhere, British rapper Stefflon Don shows up looking utterly majestic on the back of a horse, and the trio eventually join forces at a late-night fiesta where they “wind to the left” and “sway to the right.”

Consider this your step-by-step tutorial for bringing the summer heat like Demi and company.