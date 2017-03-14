The Entire Country Is Officially Lusting For Lana Del Rey's New Album

Phil Bourne/Redferns

Lana Del Rey didn't need those "little fuckers" who were downloading leaks of her latest album after all: The first week of sales numbers are in, and Lust For Life is officially the top album in the country.

The Billboard 200 has Del Rey's fifth studio album coming in first for the week that ended July 27, having sold the equivalent of 107,000 albums between traditional album sales and streaming.

Tyler The Creator's Flower Boy sits in second place with 106,000 units moved, and Meek Mill's Wins and Losses took the third slot (102,000 units). It's the first album of hers to premiere at No. 1 since Ultraviolence dropped in 2014; 2015's Honeymoon and 2012's Born to Die both secured the No. 2 spot on the chart for their respective first weeks of sales.

In short: The U.S.A. is in "Love" with Lana Del Rey.