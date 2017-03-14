Should Teen Mom 2's Briana Have Warned Luis About Her Ex?

Both of Bri's men were at her baby shower during tonight's episode

A baby shower is meant to be a joyous occasion -- but unfortunately for Briana, her celebration for soon-to-be daughter Stella was filled with stress.

During tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, the young mother clashed with her baby daddy Luis on her special day. Not only was she frustrated that he and his friends brought a camera to document the festivities (without asking her permission first), she was unhappy with Luis' negative reaction to her ex Dre being at the event.

"He wanted to come, why is that a problem?" Briana posed to an incredulous Luis, while he retaliated that she would not have been happy if he brought someone to this gathering.

"He's not coming as a date -- he's coming as a guest because he wanted to come," she continued, while adding it wasn't Luis' "place" to make such comments.

But Stella's father had an unlikely ally: Briana's mother Roxanne.

"Well, it is a little bit f**ked up," the MTV grandmother told her visibly upset child.

"I did all of this hard work, and I can't bring my friends?" Bri exclaimed. "Get the f**k out of here."

What do you think? Should Briana have given Luis a heads up that her former beau would be at the shower? And was Luis right to be upset? Or did she not owe Luis anything since she was responsible for planning everything and no romantic feelings exist with either of the men?