Miley Cyrus's Favorite Red Carpet Outfit Is Also Her Most Shocking

Jason Merritt/Getty

Between starring on Hannah Montana and being Billy Ray Cyrus's daughter, Miley Cyrus grew up in the spotlight and enjoyed many of the perks that come with fame — for example, having access to whatever fashion trends your heart desires. Over the years, Miley's tried on plenty of fancy outfits, but which was her favorite?

Her answer might surprise you. In the September 2017 of Cosmopolitan, she named her 2015 VMA getup as her favorite red carpet look. She specifically applauded the shiny, over-the-knee Versace boots she wore to host the show. Your girl knows how to make an entrance!

Jason Merritt/Getty

As for her least favorite look, that honor goes to "pretty much" everything from 2008 to 2013. "The Grammys were rough and tough for me," she said. "Yoikes!"

To refresh your memory, here are some of the gowns she wore during that time period. I imagine they're similar to what a grown-up Hannah Montana would wear.

Getty

But let's not forget, Hannah Montana is a fictional character. Miley Cyrus, however, is a real human who can wear whatever she damn well pleases.