Camila Cabello And Young Thug Are Heading To 'Havana' With Their Collab

Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Camila Cabello is super proud of her Cuban heritage, and it's already worked its way into some of her solo work – namely her collaboration with Pitbull and J Balvin for The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, which had them singing and shaking it to "Hey Mama" alongside clips of the Fast & Furious crew racing through the streets of Havana.

Now, Cabello is dropping yet another collaboration — this time with Young Thug — and it's inspired by the sounds of her hometown, if this wink of a teaser is anything to go by.

We don't know when "Havana" is dropping or if its visual involves a trip to the drive-in (to see Blue Velvet, from the looks of it); we do know that Cabello is all about embracing her roots and working them into chords and beats that serve as the foundation for this next chapter in her career, and that "Havana" will likely follow in that confident footstep.

Cabello is in the midst of her first solo tour, which has her opening for Bruno Mars on select dates. Here's hoping we get more info on her solo debut album ASAP, but in the meantime, at least we have "Havana" to look forward to.