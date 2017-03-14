Coldplay's Piano Cover Of 'Crawling' Is A Perfect Chester Bennington Tribute

Christian Augustin/Getty Images

Since Chester Bennington's death on July 20, tons of musicians — friends, fans, and collaborators of the Linkin Park frontman — have expressed their grief via social media or onstage, taking time out of their sets to share their thoughts or their own take on one of Bennington's songs.

Chris Martin was the latest to do so, as he took to the piano at Coldplay's performance on August 1 to remember Bennington with a poignant cover of "Crawling," one of Linkin Park's biggest hits.

Martin knew that it was a massive moment — both for the audience at MetLife Stadium, and Linkin Park fans the world over — and he shared that with the crowd before he started playing, saying that he wanted to cover "Crawling" "respectfully."

Soft, stripped-down, and simple, Martin's heartfelt rendition of the track made for a hugely personal nod to the late rocker — and a heartbreaking one, too.