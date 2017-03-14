When Are Teen Mom 2's Chelsea And Cole Planning To Have Another Baby?

Before Chelsea became pregnant with Baby Watson, Aubree's mama and her then-fiancé Cole discussed their future family plans and how many children they ultimately want together. But now that the Teen Mom 2 couple has a son, Chelsea expressed her desire to add to their clan.

"Doesn't this give you baby fever?" Chelsea asked Cole while setting up a little photoshoot for their four-month-old little guy during this week's episode.

Cole agreed with his wife and stated that "by next year, we could probably have three."

Jokes aside, Chelsea seriously pondered how many more they would have -- and when the two discussed their wedding reception (in five months) later in the installment, future munchkins became the topic of conversation again.

"I feel like we should wait until after [the reception] to have another baby," Chelsea told her husband, while he quipped that they could "make it through the reception."

"We're going to add to our crazy house," he added.

For now, this Teen Mom 2 family remains at four -- but time will tell when that changes! Be sure to keep watching Chelsea, Cole, Aubree and Watson every Monday at 9/8c.