Kesha’s Comeback Continues With Her First Solo Tour In Four Years

Getty Images

Get ready, Animals: Kesha’s widely hailed comeback is blazing on with the announcement of her Rainbow tour.

The six-week, 21-date trek marks Kesha’s first solo tour in four years, since 2013’s Warrior tour. This one’s named after her forthcoming album, Rainbow, which arrives on August 11 and features the previously released singles “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn to Let Go.” The project is Kesha’s first full-length album in five years, and marks her grand return to music after being involved in an ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke. Truly, she is a rainbow breaking through the clouds after one hell of a storm.

Kesha announced her tour with a celebratory statement (via Rolling Stone), saying, “My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new ‘Rainbow Tour.’ I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”

The Rainbow tour kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on September 26 and wraps up on November 1 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, August 5, at 10 a.m. See the full list of performance dates below.

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/09 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 – Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium